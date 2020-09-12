PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel keeps it simple and casual as she steps out in the city

To note, Rangoli Chandel had returned to Mumbai with sister Kangana Ranaut along with Y-level security amid the continuous threats to the Queen actress.

has been making the headlines ever since she got into a tussle with the Maharashtra government post her controversial remarks over equating Mumbai with Pok. Ever since then, there has been a war of words going on between Queen actress and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. In fact, Kangana had also received threats about returning to Mumbai. However, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress recently returned to the city and was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel along with Y-level security.



While Kangana's return to the city has been making the headlines, recently her sister Rangoli was papped as she stepped in the city. The lady kept it casual and was spotted in a mustard colour kurta which she had paired with blue jeggings and slippers. She was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak in the country. To note, Kangana and her sister Rangoli has been exempted from the 14 days home quarantine period by the BMC under the short term visitor category. According to a report in PTI, Kangana had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit. Reportedly, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress will be leaving Mumbai next week on September 14.

Meanwhile, Kangana has also slammed BMC for demolishing her Mumbai office lately. Reportedly, BMC had raided her office and put up on ‘stop work notice' based on allegations of illegal construction. And on Wednesday, the official made an attempt to demolish the office.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut exempted from home quarantine under short term visitor category; Will leave Mumbai next week

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×