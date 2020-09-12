  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel keeps it simple and casual as she steps out in the city

To note, Rangoli Chandel had returned to Mumbai with sister Kangana Ranaut along with Y-level security amid the continuous threats to the Queen actress.
22650 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel keeps it simple and casual as she steps out in the city PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel keeps it simple and casual as she steps out in the city
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut has been making the headlines ever since she got into a tussle with the Maharashtra government post her controversial remarks over equating Mumbai with Pok. Ever since then, there has been a war of words going on between Queen actress and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. In fact, Kangana had also received threats about returning to Mumbai. However, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress recently returned to the city and was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel along with Y-level security. 
 
While Kangana's return to the city has been making the headlines, recently her sister Rangoli was papped as she stepped in the city. The lady kept it casual and was spotted in a mustard colour kurta which she had paired with blue jeggings and slippers. She was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak in the country. To note, Kangana and her sister Rangoli has been exempted from the 14 days home quarantine period by the BMC under the short term visitor category. According to a report in PTI, Kangana had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit. Reportedly, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress will be leaving Mumbai next week on September 14.

Meanwhile, Kangana has also slammed BMC for demolishing her Mumbai office lately. Reportedly, BMC had raided her office and put up on ‘stop work notice' based on allegations of illegal construction. And on Wednesday, the official made an attempt to demolish the office.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut exempted from home quarantine under short term visitor category; Will leave Mumbai next week

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Eew I just came to say do t post Rangoli arubbis( now!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement