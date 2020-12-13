PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut sports athleisure for her airport look as she keeps it stylish while in Hyderabad

For her airport look, Kangana Ranaut kept it all things sporty as she was snapped wearing a pretty cool tracksuit. Take a look at her photos below.

Just a day after being snapped at the Hyderabad airport, Kangana Ranaut was spotted again by the paparazzi on Sunday. The actress was seen surrounded by heavy security as she made her way through the terminal. Kangana seemed to be in a hurry as the actress did not stop and pose for the cameras. She quickly zoomed out and was seen getting into the car. For her airport look, Kangana kept it all things sporty as she was snapped wearing a pretty cool tracksuit.

The actress left her hair open and chose to wear her dark black glasses as she exited the airport. Sporting a grey and navy blue tracksuit, Kangana effortlessly looked stylish. She paired her tracksuit with white sneakers and looked smart, casual and confident. Kangana also made sure to wear a mask. Take a look at Kangana's latest airport look:

Just yesterday, Kangana announced that she had wrapped up the shoot of Thalaivi in which she will be playing the late Chief Minister Jayalalitha. While sharing her look from the film, Kangana wrote, "and it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye, mixed feelings."

The film is set to release in 2021 and the actress will now be moving on to films like Tejas and Dhakkad.

