PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut waves to paps as she exits her gym post a workout session

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently returned from Manali, was spotted at the gym on Friday morning. The actress was seen in a cheerful mood after sweating it out.

Actress began her workout sessions as soon as the COVID 19 restrictions were lifted and on Friday morning, she was seen making her way out after a session. The Thalaivi actress recently returned to Mumbai after spending a few weeks in Manali with her family. Now, as she is back in the city, the actress has been spotted a couple of times as she goes out and about. On Friday, after exiting the gym, Kangana was snapped by the paparazzi from a distance.

In the photos, Kangana was seen making a quick exit after sweating it out at the gym. In the photos, the actress is seen clad in a white tee with cool sunglasses. Her hair is loosely tied up and she is seen looking all charged up to take on the day after her workout session. The Thalaivi star stopped for a moment to wave to the paparazzi from a distance and then sat in the car and left the gym premises.

Meanwhile, recently Kangana welcomed the Centre's 'Each One, Pay One' move to fund COVID 19 vaccine for the poor. The actress has a couple of projects in the pipeline including Dhaakad, Tejas and Thalaivi. In Thalaivi, Kangana will be seen as J Jayalalithaa. The film was scheduled for release in April 2021. However, due to COVID 19 second wave, it was postponed. Besides this, Kangana was also shooting for Tejas and Dhaakad. She also announced her production, Tiku Weds Sheru under Manikarnika Films recently.

