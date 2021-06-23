PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut waves at paps as she goes out and about in the city

Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the role of Indira Gandhi in her next movie and she is quite ecstatic about the same.

aces the art of making headlines be it with her statements, upcoming projects or a casual spotting in the city. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, had earlier grabbed the attention during the day after she revealed that she has begun preparing for the film Emergency. The diva will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie and she has begun the preparation to get into the skin of the character.

And while this has created a lot of buzz among the fans, Kangana also made heads turn as she was papped in the city. In the pics, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress was seen wearing a golden coloured suit with a light print and golden coloured palazzo. The actress had kept her curly tresses open to complete her look along with a minimal make up and a small bindi. Kangana was also seen waving at the paps as she made her way to her car and was accompanied by the security.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s pics:

Talking about her upcoming project, the movie will be helmed by Kangana Ranaut, who is over the moon to don the director’s hat once again. “This is going to be my second directorial. Even though I wanted another film, which I am also ready with, as my second directorial. But, it so happened that I was very keen to bring Indira Gandhi's story which has never been brought to screen. I was very eager to bring it to screen. I am very happy to be the director of this film. Looking forward to bringing the iconic story to the silver screen,” she added.

Also Read: Emergency: Kangana Ranaut is 'happy' to step in as director again after Manikarnika for film on Indira Gandhi

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×