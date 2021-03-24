PHOTOS: Karan Johar exudes charm in pink hoodie and uber cool glasses as he gets papped during a shoot

Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the release of his production Liger, has been making heads turn with his fashion statement.

– the name itself speaks volumes about the person. KJo has been among the most talked about and successful producer and director in Bollywood. He is known for making larger than life movies that barely fails to touch millions of hearts. But apart from his cinematic brilliance, the ace filmmaker is also known for his style statements. Be it a casual outing, airport look or a red carpet event, Karan Johar has aced the art of leaving a mark with his fashion sense.

Interestingly, today was no different as the filmmaker was clicked while he was on his way for a shoot. In the pics, Karan looked dapper as he opted for a comfy yet stylish outfit. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director wore a pink coloured hoodie sweatshirt with a patch of a tiger. He had completed his look with an uber cool sunglasses and had paired his sweatshirt with black track pants and a pair of silver sneakers. He was also wearing a matching silver and black coloured mask in wake of the rise in COVID 19 cases in the city.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s pics:

As of now, Karan Johar is looking forward to the release of Puri Jagannadh’s pan India project Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead. KJo is jointly producing Liger with Charmme Kaur. Besides, he will also be working on his multi-starrered period drama Takht which will feature , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

