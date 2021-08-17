PHOTOS: Karan Johar's swanky car collection gets a new addition; Flaunts it in a cool GUCCI sweatshirt

Filmmaker recently joined the league of celebs who brought home swanky new cars. In 2021 itself, several stars like Vicky Kaushal and have added to their car collection and now, it looks like filmmaker Kjo also brought home a swanky car. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani filmmaker was snapped in the city today in his new vehicle and well, Karan amped up his style quotient too as he posed with his luxury pair of wheels for the paparazzi.

In the photos, Karan is seen clad in a red sweatshirt with black pants and sneakers. With it, he is seen teaming up a cool pair of sunglasses. The sweatshirt was from the Gucci Donald Duck collection and the filmmaker donned it in style. As Karan posed next to his Audi8L, he acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance. In case you're wondering what's the cost of Karan's swanky new car, the luxury pair of wheels will put you down for Rs 1.56 crore. A few weeks back the car manufacturers also shared the news on social media.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has been busy preparing to return to the helm with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The announcement of it was made last month on Ranveer Singh's birthday as he is the lead in it. Along with him, will star in the lead. , Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi will also be seen in the film. The film is a rom-com and will be helmed by Karan. He will be producing it as well. Besides this, Karan also has Takht. The filmmaker is also backing Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring and Kiara Advani in the lead.

