PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan accompanies Saif Ali Khan at the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been recently snapped along with her husband Saif Ali Khan as they arrived for the screening of his movie Jawaani Jaaneman. Check out the pictures.

If there is one movie which has been making a lot of headlines off late, it is definitely the starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since its inception. Right from its quirky trailer to amazing track list of songs, the comedy drama has definitely made the fans excited for its release in the theatres. For the unversed, Saif portrays the role of a 40 – year old playboy in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Recently, the screening of the Nitin Kakkar directorial was held in the city which has attended by numerous well – known personalities from the Bollywood film industry. The best part was when Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted by the paparazzi as she accompanied Saif Ali Khan to the event. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wore a full sleeve black cardigan teamed up with a pair of loose blue trousers. Saif, on the other hand, wore a black t – shirt and blue denims.

Check out the latest pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan below:

Well, it was amazing to see the power couple together as they flashed beaming smiles in front of the paparazzi and the onlookers. Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman, the movie also features and debutant Alaya F in pivotal roles. Alaya, who happens to be the daughter actress Pooja Bedi, plays the role of Saif’s on – screen daughter in the movie. It has been co – produced by Saif Ali Khan, Jackky Bhagnani, Jay Sewakramani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to be released on January 31, 2020.

