PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan aces her cool & casual avatar as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known to be a fashion icon. The stunner never fails to impress the fans and followers with her impeccable style.
16742 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan aces her cool & casual avatar as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs
The stunning Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted by the shutterbugs as she stepped out in the city. The gorgeous diva was spotted in a cool and casual avatar. The actress is also known to be a fashion icon. The stunner fails to impress the fans and followers with her impeccable style. Be it a red carpet appearance or a casual outing with her friends, the actress puts her best fashion foot forward.

The Bollywood diva featured in films like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Bajrangi Bhaijaan alongside Salman Khan, Veere Di Wedding and 3 Idiots along with Aamir Khan. The actress will feature in the upcoming film called Laal Singh Chaddha. This film once again brings Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan back on the silver screen. The actress recently joined the team of Laal Singh Chaddha to shoot for the highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. The Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account, looked beautiful as she stepped out in the city.

Check out the pictures

The actress was clicked by the shutterbugs. The diva is expecting her second child with husband, Saif Ali Khan. The stunning couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are proud parents of son Taimur Ali Khan. The little one is a centre of attention wherever he goes. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little son gets clicked by the shutterbugs whenever he steps out in the city.

(ALSO READ: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump for the first time as she steps out with Saif Ali Khan; PHOTOS)

Credits :viral bhayani

