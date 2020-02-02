PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan look royal in white as they walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan sure make for the perfect muse on the ramp. Check out the photos right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the source of major fashion inspiration when it comes to looking up to Bollywood beauites and well, she has also managed to turn muse on more than just a couple of occasions and she has done a fabulous job at it. And this time around, she turned muse for Manish Malhotra all over again along with none other than the heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan.

Kareena, along with Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra yet again and oh boy, did they both have our hearts! On one hand, there is the ever so stunning Kareena, and for the ramp today, she stunned in a lehenga choli and sported rather short hair. She spelled everything elegant in white and silver while Kartik looked handsome himself as he paired pyjama kurta with sneakers.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan's photos right here:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan to turn muse for designer Manish Malhotra once again)

We had exclusively reported about the two turning muse for Manish, and with these photos straight from Hyderabad, we are just as smitten as you guys. And now that the duo has walked the ramp together, it wouldn't be all that bad watching them in a film, would it? How about that? Drop your comments in the section right here.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

