PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora flaunt their denim love as they step out in the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora, who have always impressed the fans with the style statements, once again made the heads turn as they stepped out in the city.

Bollywood’s yummy mummies are one of the biggest style icons in the industry and there is no denial to it. The divas are never failed to set new fashion trends and they have time and again proved that age is just a number. Be it , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Sussanne Khan, , etc. each one of has defied the age and have won hearts with their style statements every time they step out in the city. From the casual look to the glamorous red carpet looks, these divas have nailed every appearance with their poise and panache.

Keeping up with the trajectory of winning hearts with their fashion choices, Kareena and Malaika recently flaunted their love for denims during their recent outing. In the pictures, Kareena was seen wearing a black coloured spaghetti strap tank top with plunging neckline. She had paired it with a denim track pants and black stilettoes. Kareena was undoubtedly looking ravishing in this trendy outfit. On the other hand, Malaika also wore a multi-coloured tank top which she had paired with a pair of denims and neon shade stilettoes. Besides, the diva had tied her hair in a high bun which gave the perfect summer vibes.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora’s recent pics:

Talking about the work front, Kareena is currently gearing up for the release of much talked about Angrezi Medium with Irrfan and Radhika Madan. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the movie is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

