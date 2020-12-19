PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora step out after dining at a friend's place

A few weeks ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora accompanied Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor to Dharamshala. Meanwhile, check out their exclusive pictures.

Speak of the most popular BFFs in B-town, among the first names that come to our minds are the Kapoor sisters and Arora sisters. They have been friends for a long time and often paint the town red while grabbing everyone’s attention. Their stunning pictures and occasional getaways speak a lot about the camaraderie shared by them. The actresses did not forget to keep a check on each other even amidst the pandemic and their social media handles are proof.

As we speak of this, the shutterbugs exclusively caught a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan and as they stepped out of their friend Mallika Bhatt’s house sometime back. It seemed that they had a dinner outing there. Bebo looks stunning as usual as she proudly flaunts her baby bump and wears a casual t-shirt with faux leather leggings. Malaika, on the other hand, looks no less in a shimmery ivory gold-coloured jacket and a multi-coloured skirt which she teams up with a pair of silver boots.

Check out the pictures below:

As reported earlier, both Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan jetted off to Dharamshala a few weeks ago with and . They had gone there for the shooting of Bhoot Police co-starring . All of them also shared multiple pictures and videos on social media while recalling their amazing experience in the beautiful hills. As for Bebo, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha that also features .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

