PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora step out in style as they catch up at Amrita Arora’s house

Today, Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora met at Amrita Arora’s house for a girl’s lunch date; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan wowed the internet when she and announced that they are expecting their second child. What next, soon after, fans showered immense love on the couple, and Bebo and Saif released a statement confirming the news as they said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” And after announcing the big news, today, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped outside Amrita Arora’s house. Soon after stepping out of the car, Bebo waved at the paps and as always, she looked gorgeous.

In the photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing a casual look as she paired her blue demins with a white tank top and blue jacket. Later, , too, was snapped entering sister Amrita’s house. Well, we are sure that these besties are going to have a whale of a time together because it has clearly been a while since they met and gossiped. That said, on Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora penned heartwarming wishes for Saifu. Also, during a recent interview, when Bebo was asked about her and Saif’s qualities that have rubbed off against each other over the years, Bebo said that while Saif has become more emotional, she has grown to be calm like him.

“I love that he can switch off and talk about something else. He can watch a crime thriller called Miss Marple, which I guess no one would watch apart from us two. It’s about a 60-year-old female sleuth. We have these commonalities, which we find solace in. That’s what we’ve learnt from each other. To find solace in the smaller things,” shared Bebo. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out the photos here:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Rani Mukerji's pre lockdown photo reminds us of the good old times

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×