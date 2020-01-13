PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are giving out major couple goals as they suit up

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were snapped at an event in Mumbai today and they sure look every bit regal. Check out the photos of the two right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are the royal couples in every sense and time and again, the two have proven the same. Every time they step out in the city together, they have fans gushing over them each and every single time and today happens to be no different as the two were snapped in the city while attending and event. Both of them gave out as much couple goals as they gave out fashion goals.

For their outing in the city tonight, the two decided to both sport suits and well, did they look regal in their outfits. Kareena decided to wear a combination of black and white as she paired black pants with a monochrome blazer while Saif opted for a classy blue and sported a black shirt to go with it. They both sure couldn't seem to take their eyes of each other and also, looked adorable as well.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's photos here:

Meanwhile, Kareena has been in the news ever since she spoke about a second instalment to Veere Di Wedding. The actress revealed that Ekta Kapoor is working on it, and while the script is in the works, the movie might be going on floors soon.

