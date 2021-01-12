PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma wave at the shutterbugs as they arrive at her place

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be welcoming her second child this year. Meanwhile, she completed Laal Singh Chaddha's shoot a few months ago.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan this year. While we are excited about the good news to arrive soon, the couple will soon be moving into their new house and have been making arrangements for the same. In the midst of all this, Bebo could be seen catching up with her BFFs and sister Karisma Kapoor on frequent intervals in the past few days. We get proof of the same through social media.

In the midst of all this, the paparazzi have once again spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma Kapoor together. Both of them can be seen arriving at Bebo’s house situated in Bandra, Mumbai. As usual, the sisters obliged the shutterbugs with pictures and waved at them while stepping out of the cars. Kareena looks amazing as she is clad in a white outfit teamed up with pink skippers. Karisma, on the other hand, is wearing a loose brown cardigan and black pants.

Check out the pictures of both the sisters below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan that was released last year. It was one of the few movies which had a theatrical release ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the entire world. The soon-to-be mom will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha that also features Aamir Khan. It is a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

