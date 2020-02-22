PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan keep it casual yet trendy as they get papped at airport

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, who are known as one of the most stylish mother and son duo in Bollywood, made an uber cool appearance at the airport.

Bollywood has several amazing mother and son duo who often rules the headlines for their oh so amazing bond like - , -AbRam, Kundra-Viaan Raj Kundra etc. But among there one maa-beta jodi that never fails to grab our attention. We are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The Pataudi prince, who is considered to be an epitome of cuteness, has been one of the most sought after celebrity kids in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following.

In fact, Taimur always sends the paparazzi on a photo clicking spree every time he steps out in the city. But it is not only his cute looks and adorable actions that rule the headlines, but instead, his fashion statements are also a thing in the town. Maintaining the trajectory of winning hearts with his swag, Taimur made the heads turn after he was recently spotted at the airport with mommy Kareena. The mother-son duo made a casual yet trendy appearance at the airport. While Kareena wore a navy blue coloured sweatshirt with matching track pants and sneakers, little Tim Tim looked adorable in his grey t-shirt with a dragon face printed on it along with denims and a pair of sneakers.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s airport pics:

Meanwhile, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium. The movie, which is a sequel to 2017 release Hindi Medium, is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Besides, she will also be seen in ’s Laal Singh Chaddha and directorial Takht.

