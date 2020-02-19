PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan grab eyeballs as they ace their airport looks. Bebo opts for a cool jacket while Tim Tim wows in his checkered shirt.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan make for the cutest mother-son duo in B-Town. Bebo and her 3-year old are often found shelling out major style goals. Be it shopping together or heading out in the town, Tim Tim loves to accompany mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan. Their airport looks too have become a thing now! Besides shopping, Taimur is also Kareena's favourite travel companion. They are often spotted at the airport leaving the city in style.

Just a while ago, the duo was once again papped at the airport where they reached in style. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a funky denim jacket over a pair of grey jeans. She clubbed it up with powder blue heels and sported a cool and casual hairdo. She styled it in a high bun and flaunted her glowing skin with neutral makeup. On the other hand, Taimur took away the limelight in his green and blue checkered shirt with blue jeans and black sports shoes. The little munchkin looked absolutely adorable carrying a bag on his shoulders.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's cop lady avatar in Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium is being appreciated by all. The trailer hit the internet a few days ago and the film is slated for March 2020 release. The actress is also gearing up for her Christmas release Laal Singh Chaddha with . Kareena will also be seen playing a key role in 's multistarrer Takht.

