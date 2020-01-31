PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan brightens up the day as she poses for the paps in head to toe black look

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh

Kareena Kapoor Khan can literally make the internet come to a grinding halt whenever she is papped in and around the city. And today, Kareena Kapoor Khan brightened up the day when she was papped in the city and instead of her glamorous red carpet look, today, this Good Newwz actor nailed her straight out of the shower look as she stepped out in an all black look. In the photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic in black pants and black tee and wet hair and needless to say, Bebo won our hearts with her de glam look.

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan had accompanied hubby at the special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman, and it was today that Ahuja’s sister, who is also the producer of Veere Di Wedding confirmed that the sequel to the film will happen as she said, “It might happen, things look good and I am excited.” Well, we can’t wait to see Bebo and her girl gang turn up the heat in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring , Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh and post this, Bebo will be seen in Homi Adajani’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, for which Bebo extensively shot in Punjab. Also, during a recent interview, when Bebo was asked as to what will she do if Taimur brings a girl home, and Kareena said that it is very unsafe and she will be like don’t come home.

Credits :Manav Manglani

