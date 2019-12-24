PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan brightens up our day as she steps out in a lemon yellow ensemble

Kareena Kapoor Khan dons a lemon yellow ensemble and looks nothing less than a ray of freshness.

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction when we speak of style. The actress is known for her jaw-dropping good looks and incredible taste in style. When Kareena arrives, it is surely a treat for the shutterbugs. Sending the paparazzi on a clicking spree, Bebo attracts cameras like bees around honey! An avid actress, Kareena is recognised not only for her over the top good looks but also for her hard-hitting and entertaining performances.

Brightening up our winter afternoon, Kareena has recently been spotted in the city as she headed out in a bright lemon yellow outfit. Keeping grace and fashion in her purse, Kareena looks stylish from top to toe every time she steps out in the town. Kareena wore a pastel yellow gown with cold shoulders and front slit. She stunned in neutral makeup and opted to leave her hair open. Kareena looks nothing less than a ray of freshness in her bright ensemble. Check it out.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will soon be seen reuniting with on the celluloid in her upcoming film Good Newwz. The film stars Kareena, Akshay, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the laughter riot is slated to hit the cinemas on December 27, 2019. She will also be seen sharing the screen with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium. The film is being directed by Homi Adajania and the makers are eyeing the Holi week for its release.

