PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan brightens up our weekend with a whole lot of pink as she shoots for her show

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes us fall in love with pink all over again as she dons a bright pink jumpsuit for a show shoot.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in the town, its a treat for the eyes! Speaking of style and fashion, Bebo always tops the list. From cool casuals to graceful gowns, the actress can pull off anything with ease. This morning, Kareena set the crowd gazing as headed out in the city. The actress wowed in all black casuals. Sans makeup, she stunned in her all casual attire. While we are still not ever her afternoon look, Kareena has got us swooning once again as she steps out in yet another stunning outfit.

Just a while ago, Kareena was papped in a pink jumpsuit and it is all things pretty! The actress definitely knows how to brighten up our day as she flaunts a whole lot of pink. Kareena looked out of the world beautiful as she slipped into her bright pink jumpsuit and arrived at the sets of a show. Bebo styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and opted for neutral makeup. She clubbed up her outfit with light pink stilettos and it wouldn't be wrong to say that Kareena is making us fall in love with pink all over again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's recent release Good Newwz became a rage at the box office. The film boasts of an overall collection of 300 crore nett. Kareena will next be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan and Radhika Madan. She is also busy shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha reuniting with once again after 3 Idiots. It is slated for Christmas 2020 release.

