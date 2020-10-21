PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in white as she returns to Mumbai with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had recently wrapped Laal Singh Chaddha shooting, is back in Mumbai now and was papped at the airport today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making the headlines these days both on the personal and professional front. While she is expecting her second child now, on the work front, the Jab We Met actress has wrapped the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. Interestingly, earlier today, the soon to be mommy had shared a beautiful post and wrote about being excited about heading back to Mumbai. And now, as per a recent update, Kareena has reached Mumbai and was papped outside Kalina airport.

In the pics, the soon to be mommy was seen wearing a white coloured suit which she had paired with matching palazzo, silver jewellery and Punjabi jutti. She looked stunning in white and had tied her hair in a bun. Kareena was also seen wearing a matching mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. She was accompanied by husband and son Taimur. While Saif wore a royal blue coloured kurta with a white pyjama, little Tim Tim looked adorable in his sky blue shirt and denims.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur’s pics as she returns to Mumbai after wrapping Laal Singh Chaddha:

Meanwhile, talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie will feature Aamir in a never seen before turbaned look and will mark the Thugs of Hindostan actor’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her signature pout in a selfie; Says 'Excited to go home'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×