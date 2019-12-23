PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a day out in the city with little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan sure had a fun evening earlier in the day. Check out photos of the mother-son duo right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan are definitely the coolest mother-son duo in B-town. While Timtim is a favourite of the paparazzi and has already become an internet sensation, Bebo sure has aged like fine wine, and there is no denying that. A sheer sight of the two of them together has our hearts every single time they are snapped together in the city.

And today evening happened to be one such day as both of them were snapped as they got out of the car. Kareena looked gorgeous as usual as she wore a floral print dress and paired it with white sneakers. Taimur, on the other hand, looked quite the gentleman in white shorts, a light blue shirt, and those white sneakers. He seemed to be a little lost, but both of them looked adorable as usual.

Talking about the paparazzi culture, Bebo spoke about how it affects Taimur, and otherwise. She said, "Of course (it affects them). Even if we want to take pictures, Taimur sometimes says 'No photos'. He has learnt to say that. He's constantly being watched and he realises he's being clicked now. This culture has been there for a while now and nobody is asking anyone not to do their job. But we are just asking for a little space because they are children and we want them to grow up in an environment which is safe and secure, where they can be the way they want to be."

