PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts growing baby bump as she gets snapped near her new residence.

Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped in pair of black loose fitting pants and a dull coloured tank top as she entered her new residence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan began her Monday by stepping out for an appointment. The actress was snapped near her new residence as the paparazzi saw the actress arriving near her building. For the unversed, Kareena and husband along with their son Taimur have moved into a new home just down the street from their earlier residence. Kareena and Saif have said to have moved over the weekend as the paparazzi snapped some household items being shifted from one house to the other on Sunday.

Today, Bebo was snapped in pair of black loose fitting pants and a dull coloured tank top. The actress wore oversized black glasses and comfortable loafers as she carried a brown handbag. Kareena did not shy away from flaunting her growing baby bump to the paps.

The actress walked towards her building and was also snapped stepping outside her car. Kareena looked radiant as always as she made her way home. Check out Kareena's latest photos below:

Meanwhile, Kareena gave her fans a glimpse of her new abode over the weekend as she shared a snapshot on Instagram. Captioning it, "Door to new beginnings,” followed by heart emojis. In the picture, Kareena's room can be seen leading up to a massive balcony area full of plants and some furniture.

Later, sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture from Bebo's balcony and wrote, "New beginnings always special #specialevening #familylove."

