PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan goes all glam as she shoots for her talk show in a striking turquoise dress

For her talk show shoot, Kareena Kapoor Khan prepped in her vanity van and was seen stepping out to pose for the cameras as she looked stunning. Check out the photos below.
31514 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan goes all glam as she shoots for her talk show in a striking turquoise dress.PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan goes all glam as she shoots for her talk show in a striking turquoise dress.
Unlike her usual Sunday routine of a relaxed day with friends and family, Kareena Kapoor Khan is working today and the actress was snapped by the paparazzi as she reached her shoot location. For her talk show shoot, Kareena prepped in her vanity van and was seen stepping out to pose for the cameras. Bebo went with an all out glam look as she got out of her van with some help from her assistant and smiled for the paps.  

Kareena looked picture perfect as she wore a satin turquoise blue striped dress with a high-low hem. The breezy dress also donned puffy sleeves and was pleated from waist-down upping the style quotient. As for her makeup, Kareena's look may seem minimal from afar but on looking the actress went super glam. 

To go with her turquoise dress, Kareena sported kohl-lined eyes, contoured cheekbones, blush pink cheeks and loads of highlighter. We totally loved this stunning and dreamy look. Kareena, who is expecting her second child, also adorably cradled her baby bump while posing for photos. 

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest photos below:

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The star wrapped up her film's shoot last month and announced it on social media with a gorgeous photo from the pretty green fields with Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It will release on Christmas 2021. 

ALSO READ: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan cradles her baby bump as she steps out for a stroll; See PHOTOS

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Thank god eagerly awaiting new episode.

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Please be brave and invite kangana and for a nepotism and outsider showdown. I want to her both sides and opinions.

