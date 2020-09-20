  1. Home
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan is in a jolly mood as she steps out in a stylish blue outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to celebrate her 40th birthday on 21st September. The actress is spotted in the city ahead of the celebration.
159538 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 02:38 am
Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a blue outfit
Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us whenever she steps out. Reason? Well, that is, of course, her impeccable style sense and sartorial fashion choices. And we definitely cannot deny the fact that Bebo’s acting skills are simply brilliant. The actress has completed 20 years in the industry and continues to rule the hearts of millions. She is turning a year older on 21st September and we all are looking forward to some amazing pictures of the birthday girl!

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, we have come across some exclusive pictures of the Laal Singh Chaddha actress as she steps out in a stylish avatar. Kareena is wearing a loose blue outfit and a pair of matching white heels. The best part is that Bebo seems to be in a pretty jolly mood as she waves towards the shutterbugs and flashes a beaming smile. The actress leaves her hair open and her makeup game is on point.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia. She will collaborate with Aamir Khan once again for Laal Singh Chaddha that is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. As of now, ardent fans of the actress are content as she is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan. And yes! The way in which she aces her maternity style game is worth praise.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Why do they force themselves to wear heels. And what wrong with her teeth I guess from drugs.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Why the uncomfortable heels

Anonymous 3 hours ago

If she keeps her mouth shut she is fine.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

The real BRAVE.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Supercute

Anonymous 7 hours ago

my legend

Anonymous 7 hours ago

morning. Was white outfit

Anonymous 7 hours ago

She was huge before pregnancy she has giant hands because of starving herself to get skinny her metabolism is extremely slow

Anonymous 7 hours ago

She's cute

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Not judging or anything but she looks huge this pregnancy Maybe she isn’t eating healthy

Anonymous 8 hours ago

how is this NOT judging?? She looks great.

