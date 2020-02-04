PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor are all things stunning and shining at Armaan, Anissa's reception

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are true blue divas and well, here are some photos of them from Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception party today. Check them out.
6516 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor are all things stunning and shining at Armaan, Anissa's receptionPHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor are all things stunning and shining at Armaan, Anissa's reception
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and daughter at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception party.

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are giving major 'Lamberghini' vibes in this boomerang with Armaan Jain)

Credits :Manav Manglani

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement