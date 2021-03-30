  1. Home
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her summer style chic in a pink striped dress as she gets snapped at shoot

Despite Mumbai's sweltering heat, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked breezy and chic as she posed for the paparazzi at the shoot location. See photos below.
Mumbai Updated: March 30, 2021 12:39 pm
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her summer style chic in a pink striped dress as she gets snapped at shoot.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is truly a diva and proves it every time she steps out for a shoot. On Tuesday, the actress was snapped out and about as she stepped out for an ad shoot during the day. Despite Mumbai's sweltering heat, Kareena looked breezy and chic as she posed for the camera at the shoot location. Kareena as usual looked stunning in a pink striped dress but it was her hair and makeup that had our attention. 

Kareena was snapped wearing a pink striped dress but with a twist. Her mild beach wavy hair and fresh yet dewy makeup was a big plus. The actress seemed pretty cool as she was spotted wearing a white mask and finished her look with a pair of heels. The 'Good Newwz' actress was all smiles for the camera. Kareena, who recently welcomed her second son, returned to work just weeks after giving birth. 

Take a look at Kareena's photos below:  

On the occasion of Holi, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu along with Inaaya arrived at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena's residence to celebrate the festival of colours. Instagram was flooded with some super fun photos from the celebrations as Kareena and Soha shared Taimur and Inaaya's happy and colourful moments.

