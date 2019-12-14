PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks fresh as she makes a cool appearance in comfy red pajama at the airport

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped at the airport this morning. The diva kept it cool yet comfortable for her airport look and managed to slay as usual. Check it out.

Undoubtedly, if there is one Bollywood diva who can be called a bonafide fashionista, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. From her red carpet outfits to airport looks, everything Kareena dons is a style statement. The diva has been redefining style and fashion right from the start. By donning a ‘Bebo’ print saree recently, Kareena took self love to a whole new level. The diva’s style statements set trends among the youth and young girls love to follow her looks. Even when it comes to the airport, Kareena manages to turn it into a fashion runway with the simplest of looks.

On Saturday morning, Kareena headed to the Mumbai airport and once again left everyone in awe of her chic style. The Good Newwz star showed up at the airport for her flight in a black pullover and a red coloured comfy pajama. Kareena added coolness to the comfy look by donning a pair of converse sneakers with the PJ’s. Bebo rounded off her look with a maroon sling bag and a pair of black sunglasses. The diva surely knows how to steal the show.

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sharmila Tagore ‘hope’ paps neglect Taimur if Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma have a kid)

Kareena got of her car and walked towards the airport gate with a smile on her face. Before heading inside, Kareena turned and waved at the paps. She smiled and posed for them for photos. The diva was heading to Bengaluru for a store launch. Once again, Kareena showed us that nobody does airport looks better than her.

Check it out:

On the work front, Kareena is extremely busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Good Newwz starring , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is the story of 2 couples who opt for IVF to have a child. However, a goof up at the clinic leaves their lives intertwined with each other. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by . It is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More