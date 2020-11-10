PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks simple yet stylish as she dons an ethnic outfit ahead of Diwali weekend

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous as she ditched her usual dresses and joggers for a ethnic look. Check out her photos below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is ringing in the festive cheer as Diwali weekend approaches. With the main day of Diwali just a few days away, the actress and soon-to-be mum for the second time stepped out in an ethnic outfit today. For the last few days, Kareena has been a busy bee as she has shooting back-to-back for her talk show with various celebrities.

On Tuesday, Kareena was seen getting out of her car in a simple yet stylish outfit. The actress posed for the paps from a distance as she made her way inside the building. Kareena wore a white ivory kurta palazzo set and made it into a striking outfit with her red dupatta.

She also wore a white mask and her hair was tied up in a neat pony tail. Keeping her ethnic look in mind, Kareena also sported a bindi and completed her look with golden Kolhapuri chappals. All expecting mothers, can definitely take a cue from Kareena and her sartorial pregnancy styles for the festive season.

The actress was snapped while visiting her manager's office in the city's suburbs. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's ethnic look below:

Just yesterday, Kareena was snapped in two different outfits as she looked stunning. The actress also posed for pictures with before her talk show shoot could begin.

What are your thoughts on Kareena's ethnic Diwali look? Let us know in the comments below.

