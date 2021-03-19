PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in zebra print outfit as she leaves for KJo’s house with BFF Amrita
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood for a reason. She has proved her mettle time and again in her career of over two decades. From owing the silver screen with her impressive line of work, to winning hearts with her impeccable style statements, the Jab We Met actress has surely aced the art of making headlines with everything she does. Adding on to this, her personal life also doesn’t fail to grab attention. While she is happily married to Saif Ali Khan and had a son Taimur Ali Khan with him, the power couple had recently embraced parenthood once again as they welcomed their second son last month.
And now, the new mommy is getting back on life and is often seen going out and about in the city. Recently, the Pataudi Begum was papped outside her residence as she was heading towards Karan Johar’s residence with her BFF Amrita Arora. In the pics, Kareena looked stunning in her zebra print outfit and had her make up game on point. This isn’t all. Given the spike in COVID 19 cases in the city, Bebo made sure to wear her mask as she stepped out. On other hand, Amrita was seen wearing a blue coloured shirt with shimmery green coloured pyjamas.
Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora’s pics as they leave for Karan Johar’s residence:
Meanwhile, Kareena had recently grabbed the eyeballs as she had shared the first glimpse of her newborn son. The diva had shared a monochromatic pic of herself wherein she was holding her baby and had managed to hide his face smartly. Speaking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The movie marks her third collaboration with Mr Perfectionist after 3 Idiots and Talaash. On the other hand, she has also been roped in for KJo’s upcoming period drama Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
