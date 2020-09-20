PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stylish in an all white outfit as she aces the maternity style game

Kareen Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child, is winning hearts with her maternity style statements as she steps out in the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making the headlines ever since she has announced her second pregnancy. Yes! The actress, who happens to be a proud mother of , will be welcoming her second child soon. Needless to say, her fans have been over the moon with this news. Besides, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress has also been making the news for her maternity style statements. Kareena is known to nail her pregnancy style like a pro and has often dished out major fashion goals for the soon to be mommies.

Keeping up with the trajectory, Bebo was seen acing her maternity style as she stepped out in the city. Recently, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi and she was making heads turn with her panache. The Begum of Pataudi was spotted wearing an all white outfit which she had paired a pair of loops and white sandals. Kareena completed her look with half tied hair locks and was also seen wearing a matching mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak. He loose yet stylish outfit perfectly managed to hide her baby bump.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile, Kareena is gearing up for her 40th birthday on September 21 and it is expected to be a gala affair for the soon to be mommy. Talking about the work front, the actress has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s multi starrer project Takht.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

