PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks super fresh as she kicks off her morning with a shoot

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have had an early start to her Wednesday as she was snapped in the city at a studio for a shoot. The gorgeous star has been in the headlines lately owing to her pregnancy book that is set to be out in a few days. Kareena had shared a glimpse of the cover a few weeks back on her social media handle and over the past few days, she has been sharing snippets about the same on her handle.

As Kareena stepped out on Wednesday morning, she looked absolutely fresh and ready to take on her day. The star was seen keeping it sporty in light coloured sweatpants and a hoodie with sneakers ahead of her shoot at a studio in the city. Kareena kept her hair tied up in a ponytail and was snapped sans makeup as she got out of her car and headed inside the studio. Kareena smiled and posed for the paparazzi before heading indoors to get ready for work.

Take a look at the photos:

Recently, Kareena managed to leave her fans mesmerised as she shared a photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan clicked by Saba Ali Khan Pataudi on her social media handle. The Laal Singh Chaddha star was all hearts for her son Taimur's throwback photo that was recently shared by Saba on her own Instagram handle. Not just this, Kareena's 'Pregnancy Bible' has been the talk of the town since she announced it. Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Kareena is planning a book launch and her first book would be launched by her best friend filmmaker on August 9.

Well, fans of the superstar have been excited to know details about her pregnancies from Taimur and Jeh's time since she announced her book. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and slated to release on Christmas 2021.

