PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra & others arrive at Karan Johar's residence

It seems like celebrations have already begun in Bollywood ahead of Diwali. Check out some exclusive pictures of some of the celebs to get proof for the same.

The festival of lights, Diwali is just a few days away and preparations for the same have already begun. Despite the unprecedented situation owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, people have been quite enthusiastic when it comes to celebrating festivals. We can give the examples of Karwa Chauth and Navratri which everyone celebrated with their loved ones. Bollywood is no less in this regard. Although there won’t be any big parties like the past few years, celebs have made sure to organize mini get-togethers.

The first one to organize such a mini celebration is none other than himself. We have got hold of the exclusive pictures of a few celebs who have been spotted outside the filmmaker’s residence sometime back. Among those who have arrived at his residence are Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Manish Malhotra, and others. One can easily figure out after having a look at their outfits that it is definitely a pre-Diwali celebration.

Check out the pictures below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks all glowy and beautiful in a grey-coloured salwar kameez. She also flashes a beaming smile while looking at the paparazzi as they click her pictures. The actress has been gracefully flaunting her baby bump and this is what she does again in the new pictures. Talking about Malaika Arora, the stunning diva looks remarkable in white floral co-ords. Apart from that, noted designer Manish Malhotra is also seen dressing up in his traditional best as he arrives at the place. We are now eagerly waiting for the inside pictures of the party!

Credits :Viral Bhayani

