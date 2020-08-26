PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Malaika Arora step out in style as they get papped outside Amrita Arora’s house

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

Post announcing her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work as the Good Newwz actress has been sharing work from home photos on social media. While in one video, Kareena is seen shooting with hubby , in another photo, Bebo is seen getting dolled up while her army of team stands beside her. And post work, today, Kareena decided to catch up with her besties- and Amrita Arora as Bebo was papped outside Amrita Arora’s house. In the photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen beige pants and top while wearing a green mask, and as always, she looked gorgeous.

Soon after, Malaika Arora, too, arrived at sister Amrita’s residence and before going inside, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress waved and posed for the paparazzi. In the photos, Malaika is seen wearing culottes paired with a white tee and of course, mask. Now while prior to the lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, it is now being reported that Bebo will wrap up the shooting of starrer in the coming months and for the same, Kareena’s baby bump will be covered using VFX as the actress still has 100 days of shooting left.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film starring Aamir Khan, Kareena and Mona Singh will hit the screens on Christmas 2021. Also, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and in the film, Aamir Khan essays the titular role.

Check out the photos here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

