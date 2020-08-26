  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Malaika Arora step out in style as they get papped outside Amrita Arora’s house

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and sequel to Veere Di Wedding.
41854 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Malaika Arora step out in style as they get papped outside Amrita Arora’s house PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Malaika Arora step out in style as they get papped outside Amrita Arora’s house

Post announcing her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work as the Good Newwz actress has been sharing work from home photos on social media. While in one video, Kareena is seen shooting with hubby Saif Ali Khan, in another photo, Bebo is seen getting dolled up while her army of team stands beside her. And post work, today, Kareena decided to catch up with her besties- Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora as Bebo was papped outside Amrita Arora’s house. In the photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen beige pants and top while wearing a green mask, and as always, she looked gorgeous.

Soon after, Malaika Arora, too, arrived at sister Amrita’s residence and before going inside, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress waved and posed for the paparazzi. In the photos, Malaika is seen wearing culottes paired with a white tee and of course, mask. Now while prior to the lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, it is now being reported that Bebo will wrap up the shooting of Aamir Khan starrer in the coming months and for the same, Kareena’s baby bump will be covered using VFX as the actress still has 100 days of shooting left.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film starring Aamir Khan, Kareena and Mona Singh will hit the screens on Christmas 2021. Also, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and in the film, Aamir Khan essays the titular role.

Check out the photos here:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby bump to be concealed using VFX for shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha? Here’s what we know

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement