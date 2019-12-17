PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for a comfy outfit as she arrives at the airport

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as she arrived at the airport. Check out the latest pictures of the Good Newwz actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely does not need any introduction. The gorgeous beauty is considered to be one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Bollywood film industry. The Veere Di Wedding actress never fails to impress us with her unique style statement and sartorial fashion choices when it comes to making public appearances, going for exotic vacays or attending award functions. Kareena has definitely balanced her professional and personal life who now serves as an inspiration for many women.

The paparazzi often wait eagerly to click the Good Newwz actress whenever she makes a public appearance. Recently, Kareena has been snapped by the shutterbugs as she arrived at the airport. The actress opts for a comfy yet stylish outfit consisting of a loose red hoodie teamed up with a pair of blue skin fit jeggings and brown boots. Kareena opted for a no makeup look and tied her hair into a high bun.

Check out the airport pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan below:

On the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in the movie Good Newwz co – starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Raj Mehta and is scheduled to be released on December 27, 2019. She will also be seen alongside Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium helmed by Homi Adajania. Kareena will be collaborating with for the third consecutive time in Laal Singh Chaddha. She is also a part of ’s multi – starrer movie Takht.

