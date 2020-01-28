PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan raises the mercury levels in a white shirt and camouflage pants

Kareena Kapoor Khan dons a white shirt with camouflage pants and sports black shades as she heads to a restaurant in the city.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actresses in B-Town whose name is a must in every fashion rulebook. Impressing the fashion police with her style, Bebo can make anything go from Nah to Ahaan! Pull out any Kareena movie, be it her acting or her style, the actress won't disappoint you. Despite being away from social media, Kareena is the most talked-about celebrity on the internet, courtesy her good looks, good looks, and good looks! Whenever the actress steps out in the town, her paparazzi pictures are the first ones to go viral on social media platforms.

Recently, Kareena was spotted at a cafe and now we know how it suddenly got hotter here in the city! Bebo raised the mercury levels as she stepped out in a stylish white shirt and matched it with camouflage pants. She opted for a pair of matching heels and sported black sunnies with her outfit. Kareena styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and carried a brown handbag to accessorise her look. Check it out:

On the work front, Kareena's last outing Good Newwz hit the theatres on December 27, 2020. The actress will next be seen sharing the screen with Irfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. She is also busy filming for Laal Singh Chaddha with . It is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is slated for Christmas 2020 release.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

