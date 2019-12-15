PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor & others arrive at Armaan Jain's roka ceremony

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and others recently attended Armaan Jain's roka ceremony. Check out their pictures.

Our beloved Bollywood celebs are known not only for acting or producing movies but also because of their style statements and of course, hosting lavish parties. Many a times, we get to see pictures of well – known celebs as they attend some important event or occasion. B – town has recently witnessed yet another grand occasion of Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Armaan Jain’s roka ceremony. Armaan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra this year in the month of July.

The much – awaited roka ceremony was held on December 14, 2019. Attending the ceremony are the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband , Karisma Kapoor, and , Randhir Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family. Armaan also seemed ecstatic about the same as he got clicked with his brother Arhaan. Later on, he was also clicked with the love of his life, Anissa and the two of them were looking fabulous together.

Check out the pictures of celebs from Armaan Jain's roka ceremony below:

(ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor congratulates cousin Armaan Jain for his engagement to Anissa Malhotra; shares adorable picture)

Among others who arrived at the ceremony include Tara Sutaria who was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan. The actress looked ravishing as usual in a white saree as she posed for the paparazzi. Moreover, Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani also graced the grand occasion. Kiara stole the limelight as she looked undeniably pretty in a pink saree. However, some other members of the family including , Riddhima Kapoor and the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan were missing from the scene.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More