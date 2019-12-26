PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan leave for New Year celebrations, Taimur Ali Khan gets some sleep

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan were snapped at the airport as they jetted off for New Year celebrations. Check them out.

The Christmas spirit has definitely not ended yet, because it is only after Christmas that the time comes for some New Year celebrations, and together, they ensure that everyone ends the year on a high. And well, Kareena Kapoor Khan and sure seem to believe in that philosophy as the duo along with Taimur Ali Khan were snapped at the airport in the night, jetting off for their New Year celebrations in style.

Both Saif and Kareena sure looked their stylish self for their airport appearance tonight as Saif put together navy blue trousers with a checkered blue shirt and a jacket to go with it. Kareena, on the other hand, looked like a total diva as she accessorized a simple outfit with her hat and sunglasses. Also present was Taimur, who seemed to be tired after the celebrations yesterday and was sleeping his way to the airport.

Check out Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos here:

Meanwhile, also present at the airport was Karisma Kapoor with kids, and well, it looks like this might be a big family getaway for the all of them as everyone looked all happy and joyous as they headed off to their New Year celebration's destination.

