PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan shoot together; Taimur gives them competition with his cute poses

Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their munchkin Taimur Ali Khan make for a super good looking family. Well, we always knew that Kareena is a true diva and Pataudi Pride Saif Ali Khan is no less a dapper. But their baby boy Taimur seems to surpass them when it comes to swag and style! The 3-year-old came into the limelight a bit too soon and now he greets the paparazzi with flying kisses and waves hello to them much like his parents. Taimur dolls that came up in the market and sold like hotcakes was proof that Tim Tim, at the age of 3, has already garnered a massive fan following.

Being the internet's favourite star kid, Taimur Ali Khan manages to steal the limelight even from his parents, Kareena and Saif. Just a while ago, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan stepped out for a shoot but baby boy Taimur's cute poses give them tough competition. Kareena wore a black top with a light blue skirt and as usual wowed the onlookers with her charm. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in a pink t-shirt.

Check out the pictures:

However, Taimur Ali Khan once again stole the show with his cuteness. He wore a white t-shirt and checkered shorts. Not to miss his pair of stylish shades that the 3-year-old put on and stood, posing in front of his parents triumphantly. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Angrezi Medium. She is also to be seen in Amir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha while Saif Ali Khan is all set for Dil Bechara and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

