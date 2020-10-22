PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan spotted with Taimur & his cousin Inaaya post their return to Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan along with wife Kareena and son Taimur recently returned from the Pataudi Palace after almost a month. Check out their exclusive pictures.

With the beginning of the unlock phase in the country, the paparazzi have started getting glimpses of more and more celebs from time to time. Some of them have been spotted going for shoots and a few others have been clicked while going for salon sessions or get together parties. As we speak of this, we have got hold of some exclusive pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and as they stepped out with son Taimur and his cousin Inaaya.

Talking about Bebo, the stunning diva looks amazing as she proudly flaunts her baby bump and waves at the onlookers. She is wearing a grey outfit teamed up with a blue denim jacket and black slippers. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, keeps it simple as he wears a dark blue t-shirt and white pants. There is no denying that he looks suave in those framed glasses! Taimur looks super cute as he is seated inside the car with his mask on. The same goes for little Inaaya who steals our hearts with her adorable nature as she steps out with her nanny.

Check out the pictures below:

It seems like the family will be having a mini party post their return from the Pataudi Palace. For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, and the rest of the family members were at the historic palace for almost a month before returning to Mumbai sometime back. The actor also revealed in one of his interviews that it was his longest stay there in years. Talking about Bebo, the stunning diva recently completed her shooting schedule for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

