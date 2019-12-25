PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan strike a perfect pose with Taimur at Kapoor’s Christmas celebration

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a glamourous appearance at the Kapoor’s annual family lunch and was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Take a look:

Bollywood’s biggest filmy family The Kapoor’s are making the headlines today for the annual family get-together. They are known to host a grand family lunch on Christmas which is attended by the entire Kapoor clan including , , , Randhir Kapoor, etc. And while the celebrations have begun, the recent one to join the party was Kareena Kapoor Khan who was accompanied by husband and son Taimur Ali Khan.

Papped at this grand Christmas celebrations, the Pataudi family was certainly dressed to impress. In the pictures, Kareena was spotted in a glam polka-dotted brown coloured jumpsuit and she looked gorgeous. The Veere Di Wedding actress’ blood-red coloured lip shade was adding up to her glamour quotient. On the other hand, Saif opted for a semi-formal look with his light blue coloured check shirt, dark blue trousers and brown shoes. Talking about the Pataudi prince, Taimur looked cute as a button in his white shirt and denims. The little munchkin was busy enjoying a treat as he posed with Saif and Kareena for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur’s pics from Kapoor’s Christmas celebration:

Talking about the work front, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Good Newwz with , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is slated to release on December 27 this year. Besides, she will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which is likely to hit the floors next year and 's Laal Singh Chaddha.

