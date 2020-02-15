PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan smiles as she & The Great Khali coincidentally get caught in the frame at airport

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan returned to Mumbai. However, Bebo co-incidentally was caught in the frame with the former WWE wrestler The Great Khali in the frame. Check out their photos.

Coincidences rarely do occur in B-town, but when they do, it surely becomes the talk of the town. Speaking of this, on Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan ended up co-incidentally getting spotted at the airport with former WWE wrestler The Great Khali. Yes, you heard it! Kareena, who had gone out of Mumbai a day back, returned on Saturday evening. However, while returning and coming out of the Mumbai airport, Bebo was snapped with the former WWE star, The Great Khali.

In the photos, at first, Kareena is seen walking at a distance from The Great Khali. Later, as she moved along, the two were captured in the frame by the paparazzi. While Bebo can be seen smiling with her head down, the former WWE star can be seen looking at Kareena in one of the photos. For her airport look, Kareena is seen clad in a black and white check shirt with a sleeveless puffer jacket. Along with it, the Laal Singh Chaddha star teamed it up with bell-bottom jeans and flats.

Kareena surely aced her casual airport look and took it to another level with her cool and funky shades. Well, surely it must have been a happy coincidence for the Laal Singh Chaddha star as well.

Check out Kareena Kapoor and The Great Khali's photos below:

Meanwhile, a day back, Kareena’s look from Laal Singh Chaddha was unveiled by in a sweet way. In the poster, Kareena is seen hugging Aamir and the poster received a great response from fans. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in Irrfan, Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. The trailer was launched a day back and it is slated to hit the screens on March 20, 2020.

