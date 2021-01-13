PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped near her residence, Malaika Arora takes her dog to the pet clinic.

BFF's Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora were snapped running errands in the suburbs of the city. Check out their photos below.

Ahead of her due date in March, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is pregnant with her second child is keeping it low key. Nowadays, the actress is often spotted simply taking a stroll in and around her residence or chilling with her girl gang. Several reports have stated that the actress will soon be moving into a bigger apartment ahead of the birth of her second child.

On Wednesday, Kareena was snapped stepping out of the car near her residence. The actress wore a pair of bright pink comfortable pants and a blue top. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was snapped from quite a distance as the paparazzi spotted her in the parking area.

Meanwhile, was not snapped at her daily yoga institute but instead at a pet clinic. The fitness diva was seen taking her dog Casper to the pet clinic and waved out to the paps before entering. Malaika was snapped in her workout avatar as she wore a pair of shorts and white workout tee.

Check out Malaika and Kareena's photos below:

Kareena recently hinted at moving into a brand new space as she shared a photo with her girl gang featuring Malaika, Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhatt. Sharing the same, she captioned it, "It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries."

While her caption was cryptic, Kareena was probably referring to 'Fortune Heights' -- her building name in the caption.

