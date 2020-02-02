PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan sports a cool and casual look at the airport as she returns to the bay

Kareena Kapoor Khan returns to the bay and gets papped at the airport in cool casuals. The actress clubs black jacket with jeans and styles her hair in a bun.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in B-Town. When Bebo steps out in the town, it is hard to look away! The actress keeps away from social media but perhaps, she is the most searched celebrity online. Her pictures are not only a visual delight for fans but also the paparazzi who click her. While her airport looks have always been a thing, Kareena makes sure she grabs eyeballs every time. From long boots to leather pants, cool casuals to denim jackets, her airport looks become a trend as soon as her pictures hit the internet.

Just a while ago, Kareena touched down at Mumbai airport. Bebo was in Hyderabad for a fashion show. The actress walked the ramp with Kartik Aaryan for Manish Malhotra. Coming to her look from the fashion show, we're falling short of words! After grabbing eyeballs in an exquisite white ensemble last evening, Kareena manages to stun in cool casuals as well. No matter what the actress dons, she's always a 10 on 10. Bebo opted for a blue jacket with blue jeans. She styled her hair in a bun and put on a pair of black shades to glam up her look.

Last evening she teamed up with Kartik Aaryan and graced the runway for designer Manish Malhotra. She spelled everything elegant in white and silver while Kartik looked handsome as he paired pyjama kurta with golden sneakers. With silver detailing and sequin work, Kareena's lehenga looked dreamy! She wore a short blouse with a sweetheart neckline and flaunted short hair. Kareena opted for a lavish neckpiece and a pair of bangles to accessorise her look.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

