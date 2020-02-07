PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan sports a de glam look as she heads to the dubbing studio in an all black outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan's all-black outfit as she steps out for a dubbing session is the best pick for keeping comfort and style on the go!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is by far one of the most fashionable actresses in B-Town. Reminiscing her Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham days, Kareena became the role model for girls in her sassy avatar as Poo! The actress has always been a stylo, but it was after her role in K3G that Kareena topped the fashion rulebooks and establish herself as a diva. Be it a casual day out with baby boy Taimur Ali Khan or an event, a shopping day or a fancy dinner date with , Kareena always seems to have her style game on point.

Yesterday, the actress pulled off a cool and casual look donning a blue sweatshirt with blue pants and now Kareena is once again making her love for monochrome outfits evident as she sports an all-black attire to the dubbing studio. Just a while ago, Bebo stepped out in yet another stylish casuals. She put on a black tee matched with black pants and black flip flops as she headed to the dubbing studio. Putting on a pair of sunnies with the same, Kareena shelled out major style goals. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen sharing the screen with Irfan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. The actress is shooting for starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and will also be seen in 's magnum opus Takht.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

