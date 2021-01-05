PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a breezy and comfy floral dress for a walk

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known for her beauty and impeccable fashion sense. She is expecting a second child with Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to make head turns with her fashion style. Apart from her performances, the gorgeous star is also known for her beauty and impeccable fashion sense. From a traditional outfit or a stylish dress, the diva slays everything a pro. Ever since she has announced her pregnancy, she has given us major maternity style goals. Today, also she was spotted taking a walk and her style which was up to the mark left everyone stunned.

The 40-year-old actress was seen wearing a printed floral dress. She teamed it up pink flip-flops. Needless to say, Kareena was looking absolutely beautiful and elegant in casual wear. She tied her hair nicely and happily waved for the shutterbugs. The actress also made sure to wear a mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Her pregnancy glow is very much evident on her face. The Udta Punjab actress is also accompanied by her husband sometimes.

In the pictures, she opted for an easy breezy cotton dress. Her outfit was giving us summer vibes. Earlier, in the day, she was spotted in a checkered shirt with black track pants. Recently, pictures of their dream house were also shared. In the picture, Kareena was seen instructing the designer. Currently, Kareena is seen on her chat show What Women Want.

