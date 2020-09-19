PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a casual yet stylish tracksuit with son Taimur as they get snapped

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who announced that she is expecting her second child, has begun setting style goals for all moms-to-be. Check out her latest photos with Taimur below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur stepped out on a rainy day in Mumbai as they were seen arriving at sister Karisma Kapoor's residence on Saturday afternoon. Keeping her weekend vibe casual, Kareena was seen stepping out in a comfortable monochrome tracksuit. Son Taimur was also snapped with his mommy as the young one was jumping around before Bebo held his hand and took him inside the building.

In the photos, we get to see the mother-son duo striking a pose for the cameras. Just last Sunday, they were snapped at the same place and Kareena , who is pregnant, made everyone take note of her look as she rocked an indigo co-ord set by Gulabo Jaipur. It featured a short Kurti and matching loose printed pants which she paired with tan stiletto pumps.

The diva who announced that she is expecting her second child has begun setting style goals for all moms-to-be, by perfecting her maternity style. Her latest tracksuit also looks extremely comfortable. As for Taimur, the little one looked super cute as his Superman mask caught our attention. He was snapped wearing a denim shirt which he paired with adorable white sneakers.

Check out Kareena and Taimur's photos below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

