  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a casual yet stylish tracksuit with son Taimur as they get snapped

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who announced that she is expecting her second child, has begun setting style goals for all moms-to-be. Check out her latest photos with Taimur below.
96018 reads Mumbai Updated: September 19, 2020 02:03 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur in Mumbai. PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a casual yet stylish tracksuit with son Taimur as they get snapped.
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur stepped out on a rainy day in Mumbai as they were seen arriving at sister Karisma Kapoor's residence on Saturday afternoon. Keeping her weekend vibe casual, Kareena was seen stepping out in a comfortable monochrome tracksuit. Son Taimur was also snapped with his mommy as the young one was jumping around before Bebo held his hand and took him inside the building. 

In the photos, we get to see the mother-son duo striking a pose for the cameras. Just last Sunday, they were snapped at the same place and Kareena , who is pregnant, made everyone take note of her look as she rocked an indigo co-ord set by Gulabo Jaipur. It featured a short Kurti and matching loose printed pants which she paired with tan stiletto pumps. 

The diva who announced that she is expecting her second child has begun setting style goals for all moms-to-be, by perfecting her maternity style. Her latest tracksuit also looks extremely comfortable. As for Taimur, the little one looked super cute as his Superman mask caught our attention. He was snapped wearing a denim shirt which he paired with adorable white sneakers.  

Check out Kareena and Taimur's photos below: 

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan on her 2nd pregnancy: During Taimur, I became huge & put on 25 kg; Don’t want to do it now

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Anonymous 2 hours ago

bipolar aunty pls take your meds

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Looking like saif

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Roses are red violets are blue I am a mafia bimbo hear me out. Haha

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Taimur has started looking like Saif. Saif ‘s gene is strong. I thought Taimur would look like Randhir Kapoor as an adult.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Taimur is not a Chubby baby anymore he’s getting skinny

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Good girl. Looks like she’s taking her pills as prescribed.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement