PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a green kaftan as she is spotted with her sister Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be moving into her new home with Saif Ali Khan soon. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the news of late and the reasons are quite obvious. While many are already aware that the actress is all set to welcome her second child with , another news goes by that the couple will move into their new home soon. In the midst of all this, Bebo is frequently meeting her BFFs including sister Karisma Kapoor in the past few days and have been clicked multiple times by the paparazzi.

As we speak of this, Bebo and Lolo have been spotted again as they arrived at the former’s house in the city. Kareena looks stunning in a green kaftan and proudly flaunts her baby bump while stepping out of her car. Her sister Karisma, on the other hand, looks remarkable in a printed red midi dress teamed up with a pair of black heels. Both the sisters are masked up while keeping in mind the COVID-19 precautions.

Check out the pictures below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed a vacation with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in Dharamshala a few months ago where the latter was also shooting for his film Bhoot Police. Talking about the actress, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and has already completed its shoot sometime earlier. The movie also features with whom she had earlier collaborated for 3 Idiots and Talaash. It happens to be a remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump that was released in 1994.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

