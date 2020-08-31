  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a shimmery silver dress as she steps out in the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to stun us with her amazing outfits. If you don't believe us than have a look at her latest photos.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: August 31, 2020 11:12 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate diva and there is no second doubt about it. The actress has been the all-time favourite heroine of millions for a long period. And for all her ardent fans, she recently completed 20 years in the Bollywood film industry much to everyone's excitement. The actress has appeared in a lot of movies till date most of which have been declared blockbuster hits. Right from Refugee to Angrezi Medium, she has always won hearts with her acting prowess. 

Bebo has been clicked while stepping out in the city a few others back. The actress looks gorgeous in a shimmery solver dress with a thigh high slit at the bottom. She teams it up with a pair of matching heels. The stunning diva happily waves back at the shutterbugs while getting clicked by them. She leaves her lustrous hair open and her makeup game is on point as usual. And we bet no one can proudly flaunt the baby bump like how Kareena does!

Check out her pictures below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Mediun that also featured late Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. She will collaborate with Aamir Khan again for Laal Singh Chaddha that happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. If media reports are to be believed, Bebo will team up with Sonam Kapoor, and others for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. 

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a green salwar suit as she steps out on a rainy day; See Photos

Credits :Viral Bhayani

