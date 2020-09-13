PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur get snapped in their Sunday best as they arrive at Karisma's residence

While Kareena is often sported in comfy joggers and shirts, the actress wore a printed blue set this time around and rocked her pregnancy look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan kept their Sunday lunch date with Bebo's sister Karisma Kapoor. The mother-son duo were seen arriving at Karisma's residence on Sunday afternoon. While Kareena is often sported in comfy joggers and shirts, the actress wore a printed blue set this time around. Kareena and Taimur were dressed in their Sunday best as they posed together for the paparazzi. Kareena's outfit was on point as she coupled her printed top and loose pants witha a pair of grey high heels.

Taimur, on the other hand, looked adorable in a buttoned-up shirt and denims. With neatly combed hair, the young one made grumpy and funny faces to the paparazzi while standing beside mum Kareena. However, was missing from the picture. Kareena, who is pregnant, definitely made a statement with her stylish yet super comfortable outfit.

Take a look at Kareena and Taimur's pictures below:

We recently tumbled upon Kareena and Taimur's unseen photo which was shared by actress' father Randhir Kapoor on Instagram. The picture screamed of pure love and is probably the mother-son duo's most candid shot to date.

