PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan takes her morning cup of freshness along as she heads out to work

Work has always been a priority for Kareena Kapoor Khan and she has proved it time and again. The actress is known for her dedication and hard work and her success ratio is a proof of it. Interestingly, Bebo has recently resumed working post her maternity break and she is making sure to give her work her 100 percent. Recently, the Pataudi Begum was papped in the city as he was heading to Mehboob studios and she was slaying it in her casuals.

In the pics, Kareena was dressed in an all black outfit featuring a top, leggings and a black and golden jacket. The Jab We Met actress was sporting a no make up look and had completed her look with open tresses, sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. But what caught our attention was her cup of morning drink. Yes! Kareena was carrying a cup of morning drink as she stepped out of the car and made her way to the studios. The actress has certainly aced the art of balancing work and fitness, isn’t it?

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s pics:

Talking about the work front, Kareena, who gave birth to her second son Jeh in February this year, will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress had wrapped the shooting of the movie before going on the maternity break. To note, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, happens to be Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

